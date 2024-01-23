(Photo) Egypt players show their feelings for Mo Salah; perfect riposte to his critics back home

Mo Salah might have angered one Egyptian football legend in Ahmed Hassan, but the country’s current players have made it clear that they hold the Liverpool star in very high regard.

The nation’s most-capped footballer took aim at the Anfield icon over the decision to fly back to Merseyside after injury ended his involvement in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, with the Pharaohs securing their passage to the knockout rounds in dramatic circumstances on Monday night.

They were drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde in stoppage time when Mostafa Mohamed found the net, with the goal confirmed after a lengthy VAR check, and the ensuing celebrations saw the scorer hold aloft a shirt with Salah’s name and number on the back, as shared on social media by Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele.

There was still time for the Blue Sharks to score a 99th-minute equaliser and secure a 2-2 draw, although the point was enough for Egypt to advance to the round of 16.

The shirt gesture from the Pharaohs’ players highlighted just how highly they think of the Liverpool forward and was the perfect riposte to his critics back home.

You can view the image of the Egyptian celebrations below, via @LewisSteele_ on X (formerly Twitter):