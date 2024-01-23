(Video) Emotional Sven-Goran Eriksson greeted by YNWA and standing ovation at awards ceremony

Sven-Goran Eriksson was visibly emotional at the reception he received during an awards ceremony in Sweden on Monday night.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this month and revealing that he’d have loved to manage Liverpool, there have been growing calls for the 75-year-old to be handed the reins for the LFC Legends match at Anfield in two months’ time.

Last night, the former England boss presented one prize at the 25th Swedish Sports Awards, walking onto the stage to the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Eriksson was given a prolonged standing ovation by everyone in attendance, with Sweden football legend Henrik Larsson fighting back tears and the 75-year-old also battling to keep his emotions in check at the reception he was granted.

It was a hugely poignant moment in Stockholm, with Sven rightly being given a heartfelt show of support from the floor.

You can see the footage of Eriksson at the awards gala below, via @SzwedzkaP on X (formerly Twitter):