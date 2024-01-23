‘I just feel’ – Ian Wright makes PL title race admission following Liverpool’s defeat of Bournemouth

Ian Wright has weighed in on this season’s Premier League title race claiming he believes Liverpool can win the league this season.

The Match of the Day pundit admitted that he was expecting the Reds to struggle against Bournemouth on Sunday but the Anfield-based outfit instead ran out as 4-0 winners, thanks to braces from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Wright has been impressed with the former this term and also named a number of key players who could make the difference for Jurgen Klopp’s side as the German aims to win his second league title in England.

“Liverpool have trod these boards before. They know what to do,” the former Arsenal man told Wrighty’s House (via The Boot Room). “And no Trent, no Salah. And I thought that Bournemouth game was going to be a tough one. But can I just say, Darwin Nunez, whatever anyone says, 10 goals, 10 assists, he’s starting to do stuff. People can say whatever they want about how many chances he misses.

“But Konate and Virgil at the back, solid. I think Bradley will come in and it looks like he’s going to be solid for the time-being for what he’s doing. He looks really comfortable. But in the main, Liverpool, especially the way Mac Allister played the other day, I just feel like I fancy Liverpool. I really do.”

There are just eight points between ourselves at the top of the pile and Spurs in fifth place so we do appear all set for a very exciting, yet nervy title race this term.

Manchester City, who are looking to win the league for the fourth successive season, are five points adrift of us in second but do have a game in hand to play.

Without a number of key players at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend it was pleasing to see us dominate the game in the second half and that will have sent out a proper message to the rest of the league.

We need to continue to take each game as they come and hopefully we’ll be in and around it come May!

