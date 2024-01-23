(Video) Lijnders confirms leader’s injury return after ’13 weeks’ out of action; he’s traveling to Fulham

As is the norm for Carabao Cup action, Pep Lijnders spoke with the media and provided some brilliant injury news for Liverpool fans.

Speaking with the press, the assistant manager said: “Let’s start with Robbo because he trained yesterday with the team. It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact – it’s clear. So he did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now he has to get fit with proper team training.

“So that’s a big, big advantage to have him back. We were waiting for a long time – he’s one of our captains. I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!’ So he’s pushing himself into the squad, so that’s good. He will travel [to Fulham].

“Speaking about Robbo, I have to speak about Joe [Gomez] because he used this opportunity. This guy, what he’s doing this season and the levels he’s reaching when he plays on the right and then he changes games and plays in the centre. Then he plays on the left and he’s ready on the left on the outside but then he has to play inside from the left as well.

“He’s a really good example of what we are all about. One player or even two players leave and then you have a lot of players who can play in different positions and that makes our squad so, so strong. He deserves the biggest compliment because he’s probably one of the most consistent players in our team.”

We all know how important Andy Robertson is to our team and to hear that he’ll be part of the travelling party to Fulham is terrific news.

The left-back is not only a brilliant player but a tremendously important one within the dressing room and his leadership will be a massive plus, not only for a semi-final but for the season ahead.

You can watch Lijnders’ comments on Robertson (from 8:51) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

