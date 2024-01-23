(Video) Linker: ‘he’s bloody good’ – huge praise for Liverpool mastermind

Liverpool fans don’t need much of an excuse to praise people from our club but when this comes from neutral voices like Gary Lineker’s – it means a bit more.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the 63-year-old said: “he’s good Klopp isn’t he, he’s bloody good isn’t he!”

This credit towards the manager came because he was once again the mastermind for our victory over Bournemouth, with his half-time tinkering making a huge difference.

When you add on the amount of players that are currently out injured, it’s no surprise that Jurgen Klopp is being praised widely and perhaps deserves even more.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Klopp (from 16:04) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

