(Video) Lineker praises moment of ‘brilliance’ from Klopp’s ‘very smart footballer’

It was a great team performance from Liverpool against Bournemouth and you can’t help but praise certain players within our team, something Gary Lineker was also quick to do.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the Match of the Day host added praise to Diogo Jota by stating: “especially for the disguise and the brilliance of the fainted shot for his second goal”.

Although this was certainly a tongue-in-cheek comment because of the fortuitous nature of the swipe at goal, we all know that our No.20 is a very clever footballer.

Something Jurgen Klopp commented on (via liverpoolfc.com), when he said: ‘His football brain, he is a very smart footballer, that’s how it is’.

You can view Lineker’s comments on Jota (from 15:43) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

