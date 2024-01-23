Liverpool could stand to earn £10m if Jurgen Klopp performs U-turn on 2018 decision

Liverpool could potentially become the latest Premier League club to give their approval to being the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary.

Bloomberg reported that Anfield chiefs are ‘in talks with various media groups’ over the possibility of a fly-on-the-wall series being filmed around Merseyside, 12 years on from the infamous Being:Liverpool offering which charted Brendan Rodgers’ first couple of months as Reds manager.

Crucially, Jurgen Klopp is understood to have given his backing to this latest project, having rejected Amazon’s approach for an All or Nothing series showcasing LFC in 2018.

If Liverpool follow the lead of Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle in signing up to the All or Nothing portfolio, they could stand to gain £10m, the figure that those clubs are believed to have banked from their participations in the documentary series (Daily Mail).

Football clubs have become more amenable to such access-all-areas productions in recent years, with other examples including Sunderland Til I Die on Netflix (which also hosts the Captains of the World series charting various skippers at the 2022 World Cup) and Welcome to Wrexham on Disney+.

That proliferation of docuseries, along with the financial incentive which could be on offer, might’ve helped to prompt Klopp’s reported U-turn on the idea, or perhaps he was just initially put off by the production of Being:Liverpool, which aired during a less than cerebral period for the club in the 2012/13 season.

The thought of TV cameras following the Liverpool first-team squad for months on end is one which could polarise opinion among Reds supporters, but it’ll be intriguing to see whether it becomes a reality in the near future or goes the same way as Amazon’s approach six years ago.

