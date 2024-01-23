Liverpool set to make imminent decision on ‘exceptional’ defender who’s wanted by several clubs

Liverpool are expected to make a decision imminently on one player who was recently recalled to Anfield following an unsuccessful loan spell.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are due to make a call on the immediate future of Calvin Ramsay amid interest from Leeds and other Championship clubs.

As with Fabio Carvalho’s recent loan move to Hull, the promise of regular game-time is set to be a crucial factor in LFC deciding upon where to send the Scottish youngster.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s ‘Little Messi’ wanted by promotion chasers; could be Reds’ last chance to cash in

READ MORE: African legend accuses Mo Salah of ‘plotting’ return to Liverpool after AFCON injury

While his loan spell at Preston in the first half of the season overlapped with his layoff from knee surgery, Ramsay’s tally of just two appearances at Deepdale meant that a recall this month seemed inevitable.

The 20-year-old – who was dubbed ‘absolutely exceptional‘ by Jurgen Klopp last season – can’t afford another abortive temporary move, so Liverpool must carefully decide which club would be best suited to his needs before agreeing to send him out once more.

Carvalho has already shown at Hull how the right choice of destination can be hugely beneficial, with the attacker scoring a sensational winner against Sunderland at the weekend, and he looks destined to get plenty of game-time with the Tigers.

The hope is that, if Ramsay is to be loaned out again, he too will enjoy a prolonged run in the first team, which in turn could help him to emulate Conor Bradley in returning to Anfield a better player for that experience and ready to make an impact under Jurgen Klopp.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment