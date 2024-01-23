(Video) Alexis Mac Allister had Jurgen Klopp roaring with delight over one moment from Sunday

Alexis Mac Allister treated Liverpool fans to one of his best performances for the club in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, and one moment in particular left Jurgen Klopp audibly delighted.

At one point during the match, the Reds midfielder closed down Marcus Tavernier by the touchline, with his constant pressure giving Harvey Elliott the opportunity to come in and block the Cherries player, albeit illegally and giving away a free kick in the process.

Undeterred by the assistant referee flagging for the foul, the LFC manager could be heard shouting “Outstanding, Macca!” over the din of the crowd, the German clearly approving of the 25-year-old’s incessant work rate.

It was a passage of play which characterised Mac Allister’s overall performance on Sunday, with the Argentine winning nine tackles and an incredible 14 duels (Sofascore). No wonder Klopp was beaming with the man in the number 10 shirt!

You can view the footage of Klopp exclaiming in delight below, via @TheAnfieldWrap on X (formerly Twitter):