Liverpool’s ‘Little Messi’ wanted by promotion chasers; could be Reds’ last chance to cash in

Liverpool could allow one highly-rated young talent to depart Anfield in the final few days of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have shown an interest in signing Mateusz Musialowski to bolster their attacking options as they target automatic promotion from the Championship.

The Whites have been ‘making checks’ on the 20-year-old, whose contract with the Reds is due to expire in June.

A subsequent report by TEAMtalk claimed that Jurgen Klopp has given the winger permission to move on from Liverpool, with no sign of a first-team breakthrough for the Polish youngster.

Musialowski has had quite a reputation within Liverpool’s academy, even being dubbed ‘Little Messi‘ by compatriot Jerzy Dudek last year.

He’s capable of producing scintillating moments, such as the goal he plundered in an EFL Trophy game against Barrow in November, but a first-team debut remains elusive. In fact, the 20-year-old has yet to even make a competitive matchday squad under Klopp (Transfermarkt).

Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Bobby Clark, Stefan Bajcetic, James McConnell, Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon are all younger than him but have at least been given minutes at senior level.

Musialowski is now at an age where he needs some first-team involvement, and with his contract expiring in June, this month represents Liverpool’s last chance to receive a transfer fee for him, with a renewal highly unlikely.

It’s a pity that the Polish forward hasn’t quite been able to take that biggest of leaps from academy hopeful to senior player, and if he’s to move on from Anfield over the coming days, we wish him well with the remainder of his career.

