Harry Redknapp believes Liverpool man has ‘all the tools’ required to become a ‘world-class’ player

Harry Redknapp has selected Diogo Jota as his Premier League ‘star man’ this week but has explained that Darwin Nunez has ‘all the tools’ required to become a ‘world-class striker’.

Both Liverpool forwards netted braces on Sunday as the Reds defeated Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

The latter scored the first and the last as Jurgen Klopp’s side extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

The Uruguay international, who was signed from Portuguese side Benfica last summer, now has 10 goals and 10 assists this term (across all competitions) despite not yet firing on all cylinders.

Redknapp told BetVictor (as quoted by DAZN): “Picking my star man this week wasn’t easy, but I’m going for Diogo Jota.

“The best compliment I can give him is that in this form, Jurgen Klopp will be telling Mohamed Salah not to rush back! He scored two, created another, you don’t get much better than that.

“This guy has always been such a good finisher off both feet, and you saw that again at the weekend.

“The link-up play between Jota and Darwin Nunez was superb.

READ MORE: Tim Sherwood says ‘Rolls Royce’ Liverpool ace is ‘back to his best’ this season

“It was a typical Nunez game at Bournemouth, some frustrating moments but some moments of brilliance thrown in there too.

“He got a couple of nice goals and his movement all game long was fantastic.

“In fact, there’s not many better in the league in terms of movement and getting himself in scoring positions.

“He’s got all the tools to be a world-class striker, he just needs to tuck them away more consistently.”

Jota was absolutely immense against the Cherries as he also registered an assist to go with his two goals.

But you get the feeling that Nunez can now push on from his performance on the south coast as he wreaked havoc amongst the Bournemouth backline during the second half with his impressive movement and electric pace in behind.

He is, at times, erratic in front of goal but he showed brilliant composure for both of his goals and it’s clear that there’s a quality player in there if he can just continue to work hard.

Both forwards will be hoping to retain their spots in the starting XI when we travel to Craven Cottage tomorrow – let’s hope for another big performance from the men in red!

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment