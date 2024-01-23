(Video) Richards praises Liverpool marksman who always ‘makes a difference’

Liverpool have a wealth of talent at our disposal but Micah Richards couldn’t help but praise the performance of one man in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the former defender said: “We talk about Salah so many times but every time Jota comes on, he makes a difference, whenever he starts, he makes a difference.”

It’s no surprise that the performance of our No.20 against Bournemouth has created headlines, although we already knew that Diogo Jota was one of our key players.

It seems like somewhat lazy punditry to now start crediting the Portuguese forward after his goal scoring exploits, let’s hope though that he continues to be discussed for his performances for the Reds.

You can view Richards’ comments on Jota (from 14:27) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

