‘Will travel…’ – Lijnders issues double injury boost for Liverpool ahead of Fulham semi-final

Pep Lijnders issued a positive injury update on two Liverpool players ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant spoke to the media this morning in advance of the trip to Craven Cottage, and he confirmed that Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones will be available to feature on the night.

The Dutchman said (via liverpoolfc.com): “Let’s start with Robbo because he trained yesterday with the team. It’s now 13 weeks, he had his meeting with the surgeon to make sure that everything is right to go into full contact – it’s clear. He did a lot of work and really good rehab throughout the last period, so he’s fit in terms of sports science. Now he has to get fit with proper team training.

“That’s a big, big advantage to have him back. We were waiting for a long time – he’s one of our captains. I just met him in the canteen and he said, ‘Pep, I have my tracksuit with me!’ He’s pushing himself into the squad, so that’s good. He will travel [to Fulham].”

Speaking about Jones, who went off during the win at Bournemouth on Sunday, Lijnders outlined: “He already reported during the week some tension in his hamstring tendon, but yesterday no issues, so he was clear.

“During the game it was more precautionary [because] we go 3-0 up and the guy, even if he’s young, he acts like a senior, so he made the right decision [to come off].”

Liverpool’s injury situation was beginning to spiral into a full-blown crisis, especially after the news that Mo Salah will be out for the next month, so Lijnders’ update on Jones and Robertson is most welcome.

The midfielder should be all good to play tomorrow night and, on current form, seems likely to start. The Scotland captain might be held back for another short while, having not played for three months, but his potential involvement with the matchday squad is a significant step forward.

Even if the 29-year-old isn’t quite ready to play against Fulham, Klopp has Joe Gomez and Owen Beck to fill the void at left-back, which should offer the luxury of the former Hull City defender to begin on the bench at Craven Cottage.

It’ll be an enormous boost to have Robertson back after such a lengthy absence, and a big relief that Jones’ withdrawal on Sunday was merely precautionary. At last, it appears as if the injury list is beginning to clear a little, even when taking into account the blow to Salah.

