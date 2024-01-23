Alan Shearer names four Reds in his team of the week; not Mac Allister

Liverpool fans will be well aware that we were brilliant against Bournemouth and so seeing Alan Shearer select four Reds in his team of the week will also come as no surprise.

Writing for the Premier League, the Geordie said: ‘Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) “A solid defensive display and gave nothing away, stopping Bournemouth from scoring for the first time in 11 matches.”

‘Diogo Jota (Liverpool) “Who needs Mohamed Salah when he’s in this form?!! Two clinical finishes and an assist, to cap off an outstanding performance.”

‘Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) “Two great finishes that highlighted Liverpool’s ruthless attack.”

‘Manager: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) “His half-time changes at Bournemouth made an instant impact.”

It’s nice to see Jurgen Klopp get a mention, as we are almost becoming used to him and his coaching staff changing a game at half-time and helping ensure the players can get over the line with brilliant tactical decisions.

Then we have Darwin Nunez who every supporter was delighted to see bag himself two great goals against the Cherries, something which will no doubt provide his confidence a huge boost for the coming weeks without Mo Salah.

Diogo Jota did what he always does for our side, his performance against Bournemouth just reminded everyone of how much of a cool customer our No.20 is in front of goal and it seems that only now are pundits and opposition fans taking note of what he can do.

In Ibou Konate, we all know how solid he can be too but his fitness concerns are the only thing that stop him being considered as highly as he should be – let’s hope the presence of Jarell Quansah will mean our No.5 can be rotated when needed now.

The main surprise is a lack of a spot for Alexis Mac Allister who was impervious at the Vitality Stadium and his defensive prowess was perhaps as strong as it’s ever been, since his arrival this summer.

In all though, we can’t argue when four of our lads make the cut and long may this continue – as it means we’re still playing to our table-topping best!

