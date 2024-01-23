(Video) Kostas Tsimikas surgery comeback update provided ahead of semi-final

We’ve all been delighted with the performances of Joe Gomez at left-back but we’re desperate to see a recognised senior option in the position, something Kostas Tsimikas can certainly call himself.

Speaking with the press before the Carabao Cup semi-final, Pep Lijnders said: “Kostas is now four weeks after surgery, so he needs probably two more weeks because we need to make sure that the bone is strong and the bone is healed before he goes into first-team training.”

READ MORE: (Video) Curtis Jones ‘hamstring tendon’ injury confirmed by Pep Lijnders

With positive news also being delivered for Andy Robertson, as much as we’re happy to have the Greek Scouser back – he will no doubt be disheartened that he’s missed a rare chance for extra game time.

Add onto the fact it was a partial clash with Jurgen Klopp on the sideline against Arsenal that caused this shoulder problem in the first case, it’s been a painfully unfortunate time for the full-back.

You can watch Lijnders update on Tsimikas via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment