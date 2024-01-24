Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Fulham: Jota and Jones out & double injury boost

Liverpool find themselves a step away from the first of hopefully several cup finals in 2023/24 ahead of their impending meeting with Fulham.

The Merseysiders will have to face Marco Silva’s outfit without Mo Salah and Wataru Endo. Though, the evidence already on offer suggests the Reds have more than enough firepower available to weather the storm.

Succeed in London and Jurgen Klopp’s side will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley following the Blues’ 6-2 aggregate victory over Middlesbrough.

READ MORE: How many games Salah & Endo will now miss after Lijnders promise made

READ MORE: Club now officially confirms transfer with Liverpool is complete

Liverpool team news

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks for today’s encounter in the capital, supported by Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah in the heart of the backline.

Curtis Jones is available to face the Cottagers, despite his Bournemouth injury scare, but finds himself relegated to the bench.

Andy Robertson, likewise, is a welcome return to the squad after his injury-enforced hiatus.

Goalscorer Darwin Nunez remains in the front-three along with Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo following his exploits against the Cherries.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

The Reds to take on Fulham tonight 📋🔴#FULLIV | #CarabaoCup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2024

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!