‘I couldn’t remember’: How Michail Antonio reacted post Fulham defeat sums up Liverpool dominance

Michail Antonio hasn’t been Liverpool’s biggest fan of late, though couldn’t help but note that the Reds had been utterly dominant at Craven Cottage.

The West Ham attacker hilariously admitted that he couldn’t remember Fulham taking 11 shots against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The hosts crashed out of the competition, despite Issa Diop offering hope of salvaging a late result with a bundled-in effort from Harry Wilson’s cross.

Periods of pressure but nothing Liverpool couldn’t handle

To suggest the Cottagers didn’t provide any threat is, of course, wide of the mark.

Though, for Marco Silva, it will have surely come too late after we controlled much of proceedings throughout the clash and weathered what little pressure preceded the late turning on of the lights.

To say we’ve done so with the likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in the backline (not to mention Joe Gomez deputising for Andy Robertson) and without top scorer Mo Salah is quite something!

Another day, another trip to Wembley for Jurgen Klopp’s trophy hunters!

