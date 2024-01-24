How many games Salah & Endo will now miss after Lijnders promise made

It seems rather astounding that Mo Salah’s commitment to the cause with the Egyptian national team has been questioned after incurring a torn hamstring at the AFCON.

Pep Lijnders has already offered an olive branch with his promise that Liverpool will return the 31-year-old to the Pharaohs in time for the competition final (February 11) should all go well with his rehab on Merseyside (Daily Mail).

Likewise, Japan’s progression to the last 16 of the Asian Cup means that Wataru Endo will also be out of action for Jurgen Klopp’s men until at least early February, with Japan due to face the winner of Group E on January 31.

How long without Salah & Endo

Our assistant manager has already made clear that the typical timeframe of recovery for a torn hamstring is three or four weeks.

With the injury first suffered on January 18, that puts Salah’s potential return date at around February 8 – February 15 – an extremely tight recovery timeline it has to be said.

This means that we’re likely to be without the two internationals in question for at least the following fixtures:

Endo:

January 24: Fulham (Carabao Cup)

January 28: Norwich City (FA Cup)

January 31: Chelsea

Salah:

January 24: Fulham (Carabao Cup)

January 28: Norwich City (FA Cup)

January 31: Chelsea

February 4th: Arsenal

February 10th: Burnley

