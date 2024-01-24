(Video) Incredible double deflection sees Luis Diaz deal early goal blow to Fulham

It’s early heartbreak for Bernd Leno after Luis Diaz opened the scoring at Craven Cottage.

The Colombian international raced in from the left wing following a long diagonal, squeezing in his effort (courtesy of a double deflection) at the near post.

It’s the former FC Porto man’s seventh goal in 28 games this term (across all competitions) after having recently broken his goal drought with a crucial effort against Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

