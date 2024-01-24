Lijnders confirms ‘interest’ in two Liverpool players in window ‘full of business’

Liverpool fans may have thought that this January window would be a quiet one but Pep Lijnders has confirmed the amount of work going on behind the scenes.

Speaking with the press (via liverpoolfc.com), the Dutchman said: “Him [Calvin Ramsay] and Nat [Phillips], good examples. There’s interest – [which] is good.

“We have to find – with the agent, with himself, with the clubs – the right decision for the player. He needs to have game time, needs to play, have a lot of success.

“That’s why I like the move of Fabio [Carvalho], for example. He plays a lot, is straight away decisive – together with Tyler [Morton].

“Matt Newberry, our head of loans, he’s full of business this winter. He needs a holiday after this for sure!

“These boys all have potential, otherwise they would not be with us. But they need as well the right pathway. What you said, a good loan can do wonders.”

It’s safe to say that Matt Newberry has been busy with loan deals this season but also that they have not been the most successful for most of the players, so far.

Players like Nat Phillips and Calvin Ramsay need game time and they’ll be hoping that we end the window with a club that will provide the minutes they deserve.

Celtic and Preston proved to not be the best choices for the first half of the campaign and it’s clear a lot of work will need to be done to find the good loan that can do wonders.

It seems that we may not be involved in too many permanent moves in the coming week but we may see a few of the returning loanees find a new temporary home.

Let’s hope for everyone’s sake that this can be a decision that is made swiftly and successfully.

