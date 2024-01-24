(Video) Lijnders questions Southgate thinking with ‘no brainer’ decision England haven’t made

Although the England national team may not be the biggest concern for most within Liverpool, Pep Lijnders shared his opinions on one decision that concerns the rest of the country.

Speaking with the press before the Carabao Cup semi-final, the assistant manager was asked about Curtis Jones’ chances of ‘sneaking into’ the squad for the upcoming European Championships.

The 41-year-old replied with: “A no-brainer, you have eyes, no?

“If you are top of the league and you are one of the most decisive players in the team, who is, with and without the ball, the player who sets the tone, who takes the initiative, who always shows up…”

It was clear that the Dutchman had plenty more to say about the Scouser and his admiration for his current form was obvious, something the midfielder must have enjoyed hearing.

Although we may not be too bothered if Gareth Southgate selects the 22-year-old, it would be a huge thrill for an academy graduate who has continued to impress for the Reds to get into the senior squad for the first time – never mind in a summer tournament too.

You can watch Lijnders’ comments on Jones (from 4:08) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

