Liverpool told to up their bid for Serie A midfielder; owner doesn’t want him to leave – report

Liverpool may well have already completed a midfield overhaul in the summer but there’s a chance that one more option could complete the jigsaw.

As reported by The Express (via tuttoatalanta.com): ‘[Atalanta] will only listen to offers of around £51.5-55m (€60-65m) [for Teun Koopmeiners].

‘President Antonio Percassi reportedly views Koopmeiners as ‘non-transferable’ midway through a season in which Atalanta are fifth.’

The same report suggested we had already offered £40 million for the Serie A midfielder, meaning we would now have to offer another £15 million to meet the valuation for Teun Koopmeiners.

With the midfielder currently earning around £32,000-per week (converted from €36,923, via Capology) he could be a relatively affordable option in terms of required wages for players of his quality.

However, we are so stacked in this position of the pitch that it seems far from realistic that we would ever want to sign a player for such a sizeable fee – even despite former links to the 25-year-old.

The Dutchman will no doubt take little convincing to play for a club of our magnitude, as well as alongside Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, but it’s whether we want to do any persuading that’s the ultimate question.

We can rule this one out for now, as the Reds look very likely to not add a marque signing in this window – and certainly not one in central midfield.

