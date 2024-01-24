(Video) Liverpool fans will love latest footage of Andy Robertson on the sidelines at Fulham

Mo Salah promised Liverpool would get on just fine without him and it would appear that the Egyptian’s promise is coming true as things currently stand.

The Reds are currently on course to join Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and look set to soon welcome back Andy Robertson fully to the fray.

The Scot was named in Jurgen Klopp’s matchday squad against Fulham and was spotted warming up during the first-half of action at Craven Cottage.

Expect the away section’s roof to be blown clean off should the fullback make a cameo in the second half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: