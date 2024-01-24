(Video) Michael Owen captains Liverpool legend side; Fowler among the goals

Liverpool fans will probably have the name of Michael Owen very low down a list of players who we’d like to captain a legends team but that’s what’s happened in Hong Kong.

Taking part in the ‘World Football Legends Cup 2024’, the likes of Steve McManaman and Bruce Grobbelaar were also part of the team.

READ MORE: (Video) Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler clash over who was the better striker

It was Luis Garcia and Robbie Fowler who managed to score for the Reds but that didn’t stop a 5-2 loss for the team of former heroes.

The team, that was actually called ‘Owen All Stars’ were defeated by ‘Scholes All Stars’ – meaning it must have been hard for the former Manchester United man to lose to many of his former teammates.

You can watch the highlights of the game via RTHK 香港電台 on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment