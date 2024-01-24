(Video) Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler clash over who was the better striker

There may be a huge difference in the amount of respect Liverpool fans have for Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen but in terms of quality, it’s a hard choice between the pair.

Appearing on talkSPORT, Owen was presented with these comments from his former Anfield teammates: “I was better [than Owen] in every aspect of being a striker”.

To which the ex-Manchester United man replied: “when I played for Liverpool, who did the manager pick? When I played for England, who did the manager pick? I mean, listen, I don’t have to say it – it was said for me”.

It did all seem to be said in good humour from both men, although they both also clearly thought they were right with what they claimed.

Loyalty will mean that the Scouser who didn’t play for our greatest rivals will win for our supporters but perhaps stats and performances can tell another story for others.

Who do you think was better?

You can watch the comments from Fowler and Owen (from 3:12) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

