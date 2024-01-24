(Video) Scunthorpe fan sends to plea to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans to save club

Liverpool are one of the greatest teams in the world and we all often take that for granted, one club in a much less fortunate position than ourselves is Scunthorpe United.

From a side that helped nurture Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence before their moves to Anfield, to being in huge financial troubles today – it’s a real shame to see.

READ MORE: (Video) “I literally couldn’t tell you” – Crouch on missing Liverpool memorabilia

Now, one supporter has taken to YouTube in a plea to Jurgen Klopp and our supporters to try and help spread the word to help his club survive.

In an emotional message, it’s clear that the supporter of the now National League side is desperate for any help and he’s asked us to provide it.

You can view the message to Klopp and Liverpool fans via IRON WORLD on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment