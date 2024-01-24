Wow, just wow: Watch what Jarell Quansah does 16 minutes in during Fulham tie

Virgil van Dijk isn’t the only centre-half with a sumptuous diagonal ping in his passing locker.

20-year-old Jarell Quansah demonstrated that he’s very much been picking up the tools of the trade from the experienced Dutchman after unleashing a cross-pitch pass to Luis Diaz to assist Liverpool’s opener.

The former FC Porto wideman lapped up the pass gladly before racing to goal and firing in a slightly fortunate opener.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Viaplay: