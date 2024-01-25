Darren Bent heaps huge praise on 24-y/o Liverpool man who’s ‘quicker than you think’

Darren Bent has praised one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool players and has claimed defenders ‘hate to play against’ the 24-year-old.

The Reds are well stocked in the attacking department with the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz regularly registering goal contributions but it’s Darwin Nunez who has been singled out by former Premier League striker Bent.

Our No. 9 has 10 goals and 10 assists this term (across all competitions) and put in another huge shift for Klopp’s side last night as Liverpool progressed through to the final of the League Cup thanks to a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

The former Benfica man has divided opinion since joining the club last summer but there’s plenty to like according to the talkSPORT pundit.

“He’s one of them players that I know defenders would hate to play against,” said the former England striker on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “He never gives up, he runs hard, he’s quicker than you think. Strong, good in the air. In-front of goal the decision making at times is a little bit rogue. But I like him. I think you’d rather have him in your team than not.”

To have registered 20 goal contributions at this stage of the season is now mean feat and the Uruguayan deserves huge credit for that.

He may be erratic at times in front of goal but his work rate can never be questioned and that’s a huge reason why he’s a huge fan favourite.

Nunez led the line well at Craven Cottage last night and you can see that once he was replaced by Diogo Jota in the second half we didn’t really have much of an outlet (that’s not a criticism of our No. 20).

He offers such a threat in behind with his impressive movement and blistering pace. There’s still plenty more to come from the ex-Almeria forward and we can’t wait to see him continue to develop!

