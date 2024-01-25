Chris Sutton says Liverpool should ‘watch out’ for Norwich ace during FA Cup clash this weekend

Liverpool welcome Norwich City to Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Reds defeated Arsenal at the Emirates in the previous round and will fancy their chances of progressing against the Championship outfit this time around.

Chris Sutton, who was a part of the last Norwich side to win at L4, has backed Jurgen Klopp’s side to earn a comfortable victory but has warned the Merseysiders to ‘watch out’ for one Canaries star in particular.

“If you look through the history books, it is 30 years since Norwich won at Anfield – in the last game played in front of the Kop when it was still terracing,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“I played in that game and it won’t surprise you when I say I ran Liverpool ragged that day. Jeremy Goss got our winner, with another of those spectacular efforts he scored so many of around that time – the ball bounced just outside the box and he lashed it past David James.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘What is the goalie doing?’ – Gakpo laughs at Pickford when rewatching van Dijk’s debut goal

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp admits he’s been surprised by ‘special’ Liverpool man’s performances this season

“As much as I’d love to see another Canaries win, it is hard to see a repeat of that result on Sunday. Norwich play counter-attacking football home and away these days, so they will just be looking to hang on in there.

“The problem with that is, whichever team Liverpool put out, they will have too much attacking quality.

“Still, Norwich will have their chances and watch out for their young winger, Jonny Rowe. He’s a wide player, but he finishes like a centre-forward and he could nick them a goal.

“Liverpool 4-0 Norwich City.”

Jonny Rowe has 13 goals and four assists for Norwich this term (across all competitions) – very impressive numbers for a 20-year-old.

The Daily Mail are reporting that a number of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, are keeping tabs on the winger and the Carrow Road-based outfit could have a battle on their hands to retain his services in the summer.

Norwich are eighth in the second division at the moment – two points adrift of the play-off places – but will do extremely well to earn a positive result at Anfield this weekend.

Klopp may make a number of changes to his side that drew 1-1 with Fulham last night but let’s hope another victory to see us through to the fifth round.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!