(Video) ‘Have you seen?’ – Cody Gakpo blown away by Liverpool player’s ability in training

Cody Gakpo has admitted he’s blown away by what one Liverpool ace regularly does in training.

The Dutchman was joined by fellow Reds star Curtis Jones to rank some of Liverpool’s best goals scored in cup competitions in recent seasons.

One of the strikes which was discussed was Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderbolt against Leicester in the League Cup earlier this term.

The Hungarian was introduced as a second half substitute and put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead with an unstoppable effort from outside the box.

“This is a normal goal (Szoboszlai against Leicester) for him, have you seen his shooting in training? This has to be normal, do you understand what I mean?” Gakpo told ITV Sport (via The Boot Room).

“I understand what you mean, but to do it in a game, and he didn’t even start that game, he came on,” Jones replied.

READ MORE: ‘Hope not’ – Steve Nicol doesn’t want ‘exceptional’ LFC ace to start League Cup final; Klopp has suggested he will

Although Gakpo appreciates it was a stunning strike from our No. 8 he’s making the point that the former RB Leipzig midfielder scores goals like this one regularly in training.

He’s scored a number of decent goals already since joining the club in the summer, including two rockets against West Ham in the league and cup, and we look forward to seeing him continue to do so in the future.

The 23-year-old has missed our last four games with a hamstring injury but could return to action on Sunday when we welcome Norwich City to Anfield in the FA Cup.

Check Jones and Gakpo speaking about Szoboszlai’s goal, amongst others, below via ITV Sport on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!