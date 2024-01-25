(Video) Peter Crouch excited by ‘raw’ Liverpool gem who’s ‘going to have a huge impact’ at Anfield

Peter Crouch has said that Liverpool have a ‘raw’ talent in their squad who he believes is ‘going to have a huge impact’ at Anfield.

The former Reds striker wasn’t speaking about an up-and-coming academy prospect, but rather Darwin Nunez, who – despite being in double figures for both goals and assists just over halfway through the season – continues to be questioned by pundits.

The 42-year-old can empathise with the Uruguayan, having been made to wait until his 19th appearance before finally scoring his first LFC goal after joining from Southampton in 2005 (Transfermarkt).

Crouch gave credit to Liverpool fans for their unwavering support of the 24-year-old, even after missing gilt-edged chances, and suggested that the number 9 is at the right club in that regard.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the ex-England international said of Nunez: “He’s in the best place for him to blossom. I remember my time when I signed for Liverpool, I had a really difficult spell at the start. I think many, many Premier League clubs would’ve washed their hands of a striker who couldn’t score, certainly after winning the Champions League in the manner they did in Istanbul.

“Darwin Nunez, yeah he’s had a few teething problems and I think he is still a bit raw, but I looked at him last night and I still think he’s going to have a huge impact.

“What’s amazing is the fans, how well they’ve stuck by him. He has got that support and that confidence of the manager, his teammates and the fans as well. If given the time, I think he’ll eventually blossom into the player he could become.”

Even when numerous pundits are taking aim at Nunez for not being the most clinical of strikers, Liverpool fans can see that the Uruguayan is a player whose effort never drops and who always gets himself into positions from which he could score.

As illustrated by his assists tally this season, the 24-year-old offers plenty to the team while still keeping his goals tally nicely ticking over.

As Crouch says, just wait until the ex-Benfica marksman truly gets going at Anfield – that’s when opposition defences will be outright terrified of the Reds’ number 9!

You can view Crouch’s comments on Nunez below (from 5:05), via talkSPORT on YouTube: