Editor’s Column: Joe Gomez – one of Liverpool’s most important players this season

We’re probably all guilty of taking Joe Gomez for granted.

Liverpool’s longest serving player, Gomez was not someone fans or pundits put in any potential starting XIs back in the summer…

Instead, he was touted for an exit and supporters would bicker about which new centre-back they’d never really seen play would be an appropriate replacement. Gomez was regarded as injury prone and a liability at the back, due to mistakes over the past two seasons which saw him drop down the pecking order – behind Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip at centre-back.

In 2023/24 though, he’s well and truly turned it around and is a crucial part of Liverpool 2.0.

What kind of money would it take to replace Gomez; a defender who can play all right-back, left-back and centre-back to an exceptionally high standard?

There isn’t a player on the market who can switch between the fullback positions and their favoured centre-back spot with so little fuss.

This season, Gomez has been pretty much flawless. He’s started at right-back seven times, left-back seven times, centre-back twice, but also come off the bench in all three of those positions a further 12 occasions. He’s unbelievably versatile and the perfect player for Jurgen Klopp in a year in which he’s having to rotate and rest to navigate four competitions and injuries across the board.

Following the 1-1 draw with Fulham last night, which confirmed Liverpool’s progression into the EFL Cup Final, the manager was quick to praise Gomez, who was again, outstanding.

‘Without Joe nothing would’ve happened in the last pretty much 13, 14 weeks since Robbo is out,’ Klopp told the Metro.