(Video) Cody Gakpo sums up Jurgen Klopp’s managerial style at Liverpool in seven words

Cody Gakpo has given a succinct description of what Jurgen Klopp is like as Liverpool manager.

The Reds winger took part in the Uncut feature for the Premier League’s official YouTube channel in which he fielded a series of quickfire questions submitted by members of the public and put to him by Ben Black.

One of those saw the 24-year-old asked to describe his boss in three words, although the Dutchman needed seven in order to get his final point across, replying: “Passionate, honest, clear in what he wants”, with the host correctly interpreting that as Gakpo saying that Klopp is ‘direct’.

Liverpool fans won’t be too surprised at those descriptions of the 56-year-old, whose passion is evident on the touchline in every single game and whose honesty has helped him to forge an indelible bond with his players throughout his time at Anfield.

We’d like to suggest another phrase that the Reds’ number 18 could’ve used in describing his manager – legend.

You can view Gakpo’s comments below (from 3:04), via Premier League on YouTube: