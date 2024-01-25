(Video) ‘What is the goalie doing?’ – Gakpo laughs at Pickford when rewatching van Dijk’s debut goal

Cody Gakpo couldn’t contain his laughter when rewatching Virgil van Dijk’s debut goal against Everton from 2018.

The Netherlands international was signed from Southampton for £75m during the January transfer window that year and was thrown straight into the starting XI for our FA Cup clash with the Toffees at Anfield.

James Milner put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot in the first half before Gylfi Sigurdsson equalised for the visitors 20 minutes from time.

With just over five minutes remaining our No. 4 latched onto the end of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s corner to fire the Reds into the fourth round and Gakpo couldn’t help but chuckle at Jordan Pickford who had attempted to come out and claim the ball was beaten by the central defender.

When rewatching the goal alongside Curtis Jones, our No. 18 said ‘what is the goalie doing?’ – comments which Liverpool supporters will love.

Check the comical clip below via ITV Sport on YouTube: