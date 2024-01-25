Jurgen Klopp admits he’s been surprised by ‘special’ Liverpool man’s performances this season

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s been surprised with the performances of one of his Liverpool players this term and has explained the 20-year-old is the reason why the Reds have not dipped into the transfer market.

Jarell Quansah is a player that not many supporters will have knew about before the start of the campaign but the England youth international has impressed whenever called upon this term.

The Warrington-born talent made his debut against Newcastle back in August and has now made 16 appearances across all competitions.

Our No. 78 was faultless again last night as Klopp’s side booked their spot in next month’s League Cup final at Wembley and our German tactician was full of praise for the central defender in his press conference earlier today.

Klopp on Quansah (cont'd): "We got asked a lot about signing a new centre-half. We thought about that as well, we don't ignore potential issues. But when we saw him, it was clear we would not go for it. We would have our own solution, without knowing how much game-time he would… — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 25, 2024

The potential season-ending injury which Joel Matip sustained towards the back end of last year was a huge blow but it’s encouraging to see how Quansah’s has settled so quickly at the highest level.

The Academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers which will have gave him vital experience but that level doesn’t compare to the Premier League.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, or Ibou Konate, the youngster has performed like a senior defender and even has three assists to his name in the League Cup this term as well as his first goal for the club in the Europa League.

You’d argue that defence is the one area of the squad that Klopp and Co. could do with strengthening but with the impressive performances of Quansah, as well as Conor Bradley at right back, our German tactician appears content with his current options.

