Jurgen Klopp and Adrian share what they thought of Liverpool fans’ banner at Craven Cottage

Jurgen Klopp and Adrian have both shared their thoughts on a banner unfurled by Liverpool fans during the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham on Wednesday night.

The message ‘Imagine being us’ was held aloft by jubilant supporters sat in the away end at Craven Cottage, where a 1-1 draw was enough to secure the Reds’ passage to the final of the competition and maintain the possibility of a four-trophy season.

The Spanish goalkeeper tweeted an image of the banner along with the caption ‘Love this’ and a face holding back tears emoji.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the match, Klopp said (via liverpoolfc.com): “There are worse situations, definitely. [That’s] clear, but, look, I can tell you it’s completely fine for our fans to feel it like that. Absolutely fine. I’m really happy and pleased for them.

“But we play in three days against Norwich. That’s my problem, if you want. Four days. But then three days after that we play Chelsea and then Arsenal. Yeah, imagine being us and playing all the games we have to play! That’s not as enjoyable as watching it but it’s fine. Absolutely fine.”

From the anguish felt by Liverpool fans this time last year, 2024 is shaping up to potentially be a historic one for the Reds, even though we were in a similar situation two seasons ago and fell agonisingly short of the two big prizes on offer.

Those of a red persuasion will obviously revel in the ‘imagine being us’ banner displayed last night, and might also embrace the schadenfreude of rival clubs’ followers who – how should we put it… – may well have the temperature of their urine raised considerably!

Top of the Premier League, one game away from winning a trophy and still in the hunt for a possible quadruple by the end of May, fans of other teams might indeed be looking on enviously at LFC’s lot right now.

Of course, winter promise doesn’t guarantee summer success – as we know all too well from the past – but right now the outlook for Liverpool fans could hardly be better. For now, we can continue to dream of having four trophies to parade later in the year.

Imagine that!

