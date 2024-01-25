(Video) ‘Just a good player’: Klopp credits role of pretty calm defender after Fulham display

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need to be told how talented his players are but he was more than happy to share his pride in the performance of one defender.

Speaking with the press after our victory over Fulham, the boss spoke about Jarell Quansah: “I don’t know exactly how it looks with Jarell but he looks pretty calm around all these kind of things, so it’s not like we now mentioned during the week five or six times, ‘By the way it’s a semi-final, don’t forget it, if we lose we are not going to Wembley.’

“We try to help the boys at least with a bit of the experience we had over the years. He is just a good player. Just a really good player. That’s the most important thing.

The 20-year-old has gone from near nobody, to our fourth best centre-back option who has become increasingly more important now that Joe Gomez in playing left-back.

To play a full 90 minutes in a semi-final alongside Virgil van Dijk and not look out of place, is the biggest praise you can give to the Warrington-born central defender.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Quansah (from 3:40) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

