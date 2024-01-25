(Video) Klopp’s dressing room message to Liverpool players after they book Wembley final

News Videos
Posted by

Liverpool fans are blessed that we get to see our team play so consistently at such a high level and Jurgen Klopp wanted to ensure his players knew how lucky they are too.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the manager revealed his dressing room message to the squad: “I told the boys now, ‘never ever, ever in life should you take for granted that you’re part of a football club, part of a football team who can win trophies’.”

READ MORE: (Video) Sidwell names Liverpool’s best front three but admits ‘it could be any one’

It’s a result that would have led to pandemonium for 95% of other clubs in the country but something we have all taken in our stride, such is the lever of our team.

However, we shouldn’t forget that this is a huge achievement and winning trophies is what football is all about – something we are now one game away from experiencing again.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkyFootball on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *