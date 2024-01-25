(Video) Klopp’s dressing room message to Liverpool players after they book Wembley final

Liverpool fans are blessed that we get to see our team play so consistently at such a high level and Jurgen Klopp wanted to ensure his players knew how lucky they are too.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the manager revealed his dressing room message to the squad: “I told the boys now, ‘never ever, ever in life should you take for granted that you’re part of a football club, part of a football team who can win trophies’.”

It’s a result that would have led to pandemonium for 95% of other clubs in the country but something we have all taken in our stride, such is the lever of our team.

However, we shouldn’t forget that this is a huge achievement and winning trophies is what football is all about – something we are now one game away from experiencing again.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkyFootball on X:

"I told the boys, 'Never take this for granted!'" ❤️ Jurgen Klopp speaks highly of his Liverpool team after making the Carabao Cup final 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LsSojljkm6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2024

