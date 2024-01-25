Jurgen Klopp drops early Carabao Cup final selection hint that ex-Liverpool player won’t like

Jurgen Klopp has appeared to drop one very early clue regarding the Liverpool starting XI for the Carabao Cup final in a month’s time.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been ever-present for the Reds in that competition this season, also starting in the Wembley showpiece against Chelsea two years ago, and it looks as if his manager wants to keep faith with the Irishman.

Speaking to reporters after his side booked their place in the final last night (via liverpoolfc.com), the German said: “Caoimhin is a top, top, top goalie. And when Ali is fit he doesn’t have a lot of games, so I want to give him desperately the opportunity to play.

“It’s important for development and he deserves it on top of that because he is always there. He’s giving absolutely everything, like Adrian, by the way, he’s the same. They deserve moments and this competition I told Ali before the season, no, two years ago it was already like that.”

Kelleher made a couple of good saves against Fulham on Wednesday night but also has some unconvincing moments, and former Liverpool defender Steven Nicol bluntly stated on ESPN FC afterwards that he hopes the 25-year-old won’t be in the starting XI against Chelsea at Wembley.

Nonetheless, the Republic of Ireland international has proven his worth to the Reds in the past, not least in our last Carabao Cup final appearance in 2022, when he kept a clean sheet and converted during our penalty shootout triumph.

Only the continued brilliance of Alisson Becker has prevented the Cork native from featuring more regularly at Anfield, and speculation about a possible departure to become a first-choice ‘keeper elsewhere persists, with Celtic reportedly interested.

Klopp mustn’t let sentiment come into his thinking when it comes to selecting his team for a fixture which has a trophy at stake, but Kelleher has done enough to merit a start at Wembley on 25 February. As ever, we trust the manager to make the right decision.

