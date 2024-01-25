Jurgen Klopp says he now has another teenage sensation ‘ready’ for first-team football

Jurgen Klopp has explained he has yet another Academy product who’s ‘ready’ to play for Liverpool’s first-team.

Since the German tactician took charge of the club in 2015 a number of the club’s youngsters have flourished under his guidance with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones becoming regular fixtures in the first-team and the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley proving they’ve got what it takes to remain at the club for the long-term.

Klopp has now claimed that 18-year-old Bobby Clark is ready to feature for the Reds when called upon – claiming ‘it’s so nice’ to introduce the former Newcastle youngster from the bench.

“Bobby Clark, it’s so nice to bring him on now,” Klopp said in his press conference (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “Everybody sees he is ready. That’s now the next step for him. Was he ready half a year ago? I don’t know, but now he is. Now we can bring him on and he can fill the role and make an impression and that’s really good.”

Clark was a second half substitute at Craven Cottage last night as Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw to see them through to next month’s League Cup final at Wembley.

The son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee, the England U19 international has already featured three times for the Reds this season (across all competitions) and has impressed on each occasion.

His versatility is something that will appeal to Klopp and Co. with the teenager able to operate anywhere across the forward line as well as in an attacking midfield role.

He penned a new long-term deal last month and we can expect to see more from him this season.

Injuries to Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Bajcetic, as well as Wataru Endo’s involvement at the Asian Cup with Japan, has allowed Clark to show what he’s made of at senior level and he’ll be delighted with the boss’ latest comments.

