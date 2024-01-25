‘Waiting for the green light’ – Klopp gives positive Liverpool injury update ahead of Norwich

Jurgen Klopp has shared a positive update on one injured Liverpool player ahead of the FA Cup fourth round tie against Norwich on Sunday.

The Reds have been without Kostas Tsimikas for the past month after he broke his collarbone during the draw at home to Arsenal at Christmas, and it was initially feared that the 27-year-old could be ruled out for a lengthy period.

However, he now seems to be on the cusp of returning to action, with the LFC manager declaring in his press conference on Thursday afternoon (via Ian Doyle): “Kostas is actually fit and is just waiting for the green light. The bone takes longer (to heal). He hasn’t been out long from training, same as Trent and Dom.”

Liverpool were given a big boost with Andy Robertson’s inclusion in the matchday squad for the Carabao Cup clash away to Fulham last night after three months out with a shoulder injury, although the 29-year-old remained an unused substitute.

Nonetheless, to have him back and Tsimikas nearing a return has seen our depth of left-back options go from sparse to well-stocked in a very short space of time.

The Greek defender will have to contend with the Scotland captain for a starting berth, while Joe Gomez hasn’t put a foot wrong throughout his sequence of games on the left flank in the recent absence of that duo, so competition for places could be fierce.

Klopp didn’t put a specific timeframe on when the 27-year-old would be given the go-ahead to resume playing, so it remains guesswork as to when the Reds’ number 21 will make his comeback.

However, for Tsimikas to be on the verge of returning little more than a month after breaking his collarbone seemed a remote possibility at the time of the injury, so today’s news is a huge positive for LFC.

