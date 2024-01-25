Liverpool fans won’t believe the official Carabao Cup semi-final team of the round

Liverpool fans won’t have much reason to feel aggrieved after watching our side book a place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final but there’s been some strange news since.

Taking to X, the official account of the competition posted: ‘🌟 It’s time for the @WhoScored Team of the Round for the Semi-Finals!’

There’s nothing wrong with that but when we see that there’s more Fulham players in the side than there are Reds, it makes for some bizarre reading.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Just a good player’: Klopp credits role of pretty calm defender after Fulham display

It’s great to see that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Conor Bradley have been selected but we should really be seeing a few more men in red being represented.

It is further explained on the EFL website that WhoScored.com select the team from those who have played in both legs and provide match ratings for the selections.

Quite how Mauricio Pochettino can have a higher rating than Jurgen Klopp though is not explained at all, meaning we can at least question this decision.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp hails ‘life-saver’ who has been ‘exceptional’ for Liverpool

Stats don’t always tell the full story, especially as the obvious statement of: ‘if Marco Silava’s side were better than us – then they would be in the final and not us’., isn’t explained with this squad

However it’s picked, we can at least still revel in the fact that we’re one win away from possibly watching Virgil van Dijk lift his first trophy as our skipper.

You can view the team of the round via @Carabao_Cup on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment