Liverpool’s Wembley allocation revealed, same old story with sponsors being prioritised

Liverpool have made it to another Carabao Cup final and with the 90,000 seater stadium that awaits, we should be expecting around 40,000 or more tickets to be released.

Instead though, we live in a time of greed where money means more than passionate and committed support and it’s no great surprise to see that the official allocation is a lot lower than it should be.

In a PDF shared on liverpoolfc.com, it has been revealed that there are only 32,196 seats being given to the travelling Reds for the February meeting.

If we assume that Chelsea are also handed the same number, then that leaves 25,608 unaccounted for seats that are not going to the fans of the two sides in the game.

It’s almost laughable that football has got to this point where this news is expected and accepted by so many, because we know how little tournament organisers think of the people who actually make the event what it is.

This day is about supporters who are rewarded for years of support with a landmark day out in the shape of a cup final but the EFL would rather ensure all their employees and sponsors (and seemingly their wider families and friends) are rewarded first.

Football is about fans, everybody says it but nobody ever acts upon this and now we must all scrap over a number of tickets for a day out at Wembley – that should be much bigger.

Nothing will change until people make a stand but when making a stand means missing out on a cup final, the organisers know they have us all exactly where they want us.

