‘Hope not’ – Steve Nicol doesn’t want ‘exceptional’ LFC ace to start League Cup final; Klopp has suggested he will

Former Liverpool favourite Steve Nicol has claimed he doesn’t want one Reds star in particular to start next month’s League Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side booked their spot in the final following last night’s 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage – progressing 3-2 on aggregate – and have set up a clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

Caoimhin Kelleher has played all five of Liverpool’s games in the competition this term and was named in the starting XI when we won the trophy two years ago.

Nicol, however, is hoping to see Alisson Becker start between the sticks at the national stadium despite our German tactician suggesting after last night’s game that our No. 62 will remain his first choice in this specific competition.

“Kelleher will play in the final,” Craig Burley told ESPN (via HITC). “He will play in the final, I would imagine and the other ten will be the big guns.”

Nicol responded: “I hope not.”

We certainly believe these comments are a little harsh from Nicol.

All Liverpool fans will agree that Alisson is our number one for a reason but Kelleher hasn’t put a foot wrong in the competition so far and deserves his chance to pick up more silverware next month.

The 25-year-old is a brilliant ‘keeper but he’s not going to displace the Brazilian international anytime soon so it’s important that he’s given game time whenever possible.

Reports have claimed that we’ve set our price for the Irishman if he does want to leave the club this summer in search for more regular football but that’s something that can be discussed at the end of the season.

Klopp has previously labelled the Cork-born talent as ‘exceptional’ so it’s clear what he thinks of him and we look forward to hopefully seeing him impress once again at Wembley!

