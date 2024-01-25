‘I’m sure…’ – David Ornstein shares what he’s ‘heard’ regarding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool

David Ornstein has shared fresh insight on the probability of Mo Salah remaining at Liverpool beyond the next summer transfer window.

The Egypt forward was the subject of a £150m bid from the Saudi Pro League last year, with the Reds flatly rejecting that offer. There’s been significantly less speculation this month, perhaps due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but the discourse surrounding his future hasn’t completely dissipated.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, the journalist was asked if the 31-year-old would be sold later this year, with the winger’s current contract expiring in June 2025.

Ornstein replied: “ aware of any decision on that yet. I’m sure Liverpool would like to extend Salah’s contract but, of course, that is his decision and if he doesn’t then all involved will need to decide whether he goes into his final year or a sale is best (depending on offers).

“The strength of interest from Saudi Arabia last summer suggests they will have another go in the next transfer window – but as I’ve said on here before I have heard suggestions that Salah would be keen to keep playing at the highest level in Europe. On this one, we’ll need to be patient.”

The performance levels that Salah is hitting this season would appear to make it a no-brainer for Liverpool to offer him a contract extension, even if he turns 32 in June and is already the club’s highest earner on £350,000 per week (Capology).

A return of 18 goals in 27 games for the Reds prior to getting injured at AFCON last week (Transfermarkt) shows that he’s as dedicated to his craft as ever amid the ongoing speculation over a potential move to Saudi Arabia, and that he’s still excelling at an elite level in European football.

If it were to transpire that he wants to try a fresh challenge elsewhere next season, then the Reds might consider cashing in on a player who’d earn then a gargantuan transfer fee, but the hope is obviously that he’d be happy to stay at Anfield for another while.

Ornstein’s suggestion that Salah would be eager to continue testing himself in the Premier League and Europe offers plenty of reassurance that the Egyptian King won’t be clamouring for a move, instead maintaining his desire to continue setting all sorts of scoring records for Liverpool.

It might take another few months for a discernible breakthrough on the topic of his future one way or the other, but here’s hoping that he’ll want to keep making history on Merseyside for another few years yet.

