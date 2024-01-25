‘Blimey’ – Pundit explains why Manchester City will now ‘be worried’ about Liverpool

Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will now ‘be worried’ about Liverpool with the Reds continuing to challenge on all four fronts despite the absences of a number of key players.

Jurgen Klopp’s side progressed through to the League Cup final following their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage last night and currently find themselves five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have been without the likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent weeks but have continued their good form – something which may frighten Pep Guardiola’s side according to Sutton.

“There is a confidence about Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk looks back to his best and Jarell Quansah looks like he has been about for years,” Sutton told the BBC (via Rousing The Kop).

“You have talked about all the injuries, but blimey Manchester City will look at this team and be worried about them now.”

City have a game in hand on us at the moment so it’s imperative that we keep the intensity and hunger that has got us to where we are at the moment.

The aforementioned injured players, as well as Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo and Thiago Alcantara, should be returning to action, or training at least, in the coming days and weeks and that will give us a huge boost.

As Sutton has pointed out Virgil van Dijk looks back to his absolute best and it’s no coincidence that we’re performing much better than how we did last season.

There’s plenty of reason for optimism at the moment but let’s remember – there’s still a long way to go!

