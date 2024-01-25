(Video) Quansah’s beautiful reason for extra ‘special feeling’ booking Wembley place provided

Jarell Quansah was a name that many Liverpool fans hadn’t even heard of when the season began but now he’s part of the team that helped book our place at Wembley.

In what will be a day he likely won’t forget, the defender explained what made it even more special: “It’s all about just playing games and doing it with Conor [Bradley] is special for me as well.

“Because I’ve played with him for almost 10 years now and sharing the pitch with him out here tonight was a special feeling.”

To have two academy graduates in the team together is testament to the hard work that is done in Kirkby and we have saved millions in two young lads who performed brilliantly in a tough game.

Now it’s about them kicking on and ensuring that this isn’t the last time they play a semi-final for the Reds, possibly even in this campaign too!

You can watch Quansah’s comments on Bradley (from 1:45) courtesy of Sky Sports (via METAFOOTBALL 2 on YouTube):

"Special, it's unbelievable!" 🤩 Virgil Van Dijk and Jarell Quansah are buzzing to get to Wembley 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/0G1h75k7jN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 24, 2024

