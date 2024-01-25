‘Will complete his move’: Fabrizio Romano confirms morning transfer news that will intrigue fans – Rival Watch

Liverpool have officially missed out on an opportunity to land Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The former Leeds United star is now set to ‘complete his move’ to London, linking up with David Moyes’ West Ham, as reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨⚒️ Kalvin Phillips will complete his move to West Ham today, time for contract signing and then he will be registered to join Moyes squad. Man City have already approved documents for loan deal with buy option clause. pic.twitter.com/VI8IdCnUoG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2024

This follows a somewhat dismal spell in Manchester in which the 28-year-old earned only 911 minutes of game time following his switch in the summer of 2022.

A missed opportunity for Liverpool?

There was a time when we were once linked with a move of our own for the England international.

However, with both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister thriving in the No.6 role, it’s perhaps unnecessary to bolster the slot further at this stage.

Whilst handling only a slim pool of minutes (owing to his limited playing time in recent years), FBref have the midfielder down as one of the most reliable operators on the ball.

Phillips registers in the 98th and 99th percentiles for passes attempted and passes completed respectively, whilst also posting promising progressive figures and performing admirably in defensive metrics.

It’s something of a collapse on the stats he previously enjoyed, though that’s to be entirely expected in light of time at the Etihad.

