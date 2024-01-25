(Video) Sidwell names Liverpool’s best front three but admits ‘it could be any one’

Liverpool are blessed with a dressing room of world stars but when it comes to our forward line, it’s arguably as strong with anyone else in the world.

Steve Sidwell tasked himself with naming the best front three and said: “I think you go, Salah, Darwin Nunez and then… I think Diaz plays himself in there as well…

“That’s the way Liverpool are flowing, it could be any one.”

It was clearly a tough decision for the former Fulham midfielder to select just three and there’s always a case for Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to be in there too.

What we all know is that you need more than three for the positions available, as the chance to rotate and mix it up makes it such an exciting part of our team.

