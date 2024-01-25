‘I’ve got to say’ – Chris Sutton names the Liverpool player who has proved him wrong this season

Chris Sutton has admitted he’s been proved very wrong by a Liverpool player this season after he previously questioned whether the 32-year-old was past his best.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still challenging on all four fronts this term and one of the main reasons behind the Reds’ solid performances has been the fine form of Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutchman was handed the armband in the summer following Jordan Henderson’s departure to Saudi Arabia and the central defender has been at his world-class best.

Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season (18) and Sutton admits he was wrong to doubt the Netherlands international.

“I’ve got to say, since the injury I wondered whether he could get back to his imperious best as a defender,” said the former Celtic striker on BBC Football Daily (via Rousing The Kop). “At one time, I thought he was the best defender in the world. I just thought maybe he’d lost a yard or whatever. Maybe his confidence had taken a bit of hit and he didn’t feel like he was quite the same player.

“But this season I think he’s got better and better the longer the season has gone on. Of course, he always sort of takes responsibility on his shoulders, but it’s good news for Liverpool.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp says he now has another teenage sensation ‘ready’ for first-team football

It of course took van Dijk some time to recover from the serious knee injury that he sustained a few years ago but he’s now proving why he’s recognised by many as the best defender in the world.

His powerful presence in the backline frightens forwards and it’s no coincidence that Klopp’s side are back to their best at the same time our No. 4 is too.

He’s leading by example this term and he’ll love nothing more than lifting some silverware this term as Liverpool captain.

So far so good but there’s still a long way to go!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!